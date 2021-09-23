Left Menu

Former TN DGP appointed as Odisha’s Chief Information Commissioner

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 23-09-2021 18:29 IST | Created: 23-09-2021 18:29 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Former director-general of Police (DGP) of Tamil Nadu Jalada Kumar Tripathy was Thursday appointed as the Chief Information Commissioner (CIC) of Odisha.

His appointment was notified by the Information and Public Relations Department.

The post of the CIC had fallen vacant with Sunil Mishra retiring on August 15 this year. The notification was issued after the approval of Odisha Governor, Ganeshi Lal. The name of Odisha-born Tripathy was finalised for the post of the CIC at a meeting presided over by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

Tripathy is a 1985-batch IPS officer (retd) of Tamil Nadu cadre. PTI AAM MM MM

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

