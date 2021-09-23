Left Menu

Man kills himself over marital dispute in UP's Muzaffarnagar

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 23-09-2021 18:54 IST | Created: 23-09-2021 18:54 IST
Man kills himself over marital dispute in UP's Muzaffarnagar
  • Country:
  • India

A 36-year-old man allegedly shot himself on Thursday over a dispute with his wife in a village here, police said.

The victim, Ram Kumar of Kitas village, was also being harassed by his in-laws, his brother, Sahab Singh, alleged in a police complaint, they said.

SHO, Ratanpuri police station, Santosh Kumar Singh said a purported suicide note has been discovered in which Kumar has held his in-laws responsible.

Kumar was married to Vandana, who has been living with her parents in Khatoli for the last three months, the official said.

A case was registered against five people, Vandana, her father Anil Kumar, her mother Balesh, and two others, for abetment of suicide under section 306 of the Indian Penal Code, the police said.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, and an investigation is on, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Use water responsibly as Vaal Dam continue to decline

Use water responsibly as Vaal Dam continue to decline

South Africa
2
Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: Salvador Perez breaks single-season HR mark for catchers; Golf-Tiger's enthusiasm will still be felt at Ryder Cup -Thomas and more

Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: Salvador Perez breaks single-season HR mar...

 Global
3
Next-gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors to power DoE's supercomputers

Next-gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors to power DoE's supercomputers

 United States
4
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22463: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22463: What's new?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021