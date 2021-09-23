Maha: Mumbra man arrested in fake currency case also involved in cyber fraud

Left Menu

A 40-year-old man, who was arrested from neighbouring Thane district in a counterfeit currency racket, was also allegedly involved in a case of cyber fraud and cheating, in which 17 persons have been nabbed, an official said on Thursday.The Maharashtra ATS and its Uttar Pradesh counterpart had on Tuesday apprehended Abdul Razak Abdul Memon, a resident of Mumbra, who was wanted in a counterfeit currency case.

A 40-year-old man, who was arrested from neighbouring Thane district in a counterfeit currency racket, was also allegedly involved in a case of cyber fraud and cheating, in which 17 persons have been nabbed, an official said on Thursday.

The Maharashtra ATS and its Uttar Pradesh counterpart had on Tuesday apprehended Abdul Razak Abdul Memon, a resident of Mumbra, who was wanted in a counterfeit currency case. Apart from a reward of Rs 1 lakh, the Uttar Pradesh ATS had also issued a Blue Corner Notice against Memon, the official said. Investigations have revealed that the arrested was also allegedly involved in a case of cyber fraud, in which 17 persons, including Chinese nationals, have been arrested, he said. The accused persons allegedly opened online accounts using pre-activated SIM cards and indulged in a cyber fraud, and earned huge amount of money through cardless transactions, the UP ATS said in a statement. The cyber fraud racket was being operated by people from India and China, it was stated. Memon had conspired with the accused persons and sold thousands of pre-activated SIM cards to Sun Ji Ying alias David, a hotel manager, the release stated.

Ying couriered the SIM cards to China in a consignment of clothes and had provided the same to suspects, the statement said.

