Left Menu

Pakistan, China launch joint anti-terror exercise

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 23-09-2021 22:36 IST | Created: 23-09-2021 22:36 IST
Pakistan, China launch joint anti-terror exercise
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Troops from China and Pakistan on Thursday launched a joint anti-terror exercise as part of SCO Regional Anti-Terrorism Structure (RATS).

The opening ceremony of the Joint Anti-Terrorist Exercise (JATE)-2021 was held at the National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC) Pabbi in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, the Pakistan Army said in a statement.

“JATE is being conducted with a view to practice and master various drills and procedures involved in Counter Terrorism operations including Cordon & Search, Compound Clearance, Close Quarter Battle and medical evacuation,” it said.

The exercise is aimed at enhancing synergy and interoperability among Special Services and Law Enforcement Agencies of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) member countries for combating international terrorism, practice mechanisms to respond to a crisis situation and capacity building of the forces.

Stage one of the exercises was conducted in respective countries from July 26 to 31, 2021, whereas two weeks long stage two is being conducted in Pakistan.

Major General Javed Dost Chandio of Pakistan was the chief guest at the opening ceremony, according to the statement.

RATS, headquartered in Tashkent, is a permanent organ of the SCO which serves to promote cooperation of member states against terrorism, separatism and extremism The SCO is an economic and security bloc in which India and Pakistan were admitted as full members in 2017.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delta wants U.S. airlines to share banned passenger lists

Delta wants U.S. airlines to share banned passenger lists

 United States
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22463: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22463: What's new?

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Melbourne braces for anti-lockdown protests as daily cases hit pandemic high; Developing nations' plea to world's wealthy at U.N.: stop vaccine hoarding and more

Health News Roundup: Melbourne braces for anti-lockdown protests as daily ca...

 Global
4
OPPO Unveils Updated OPPO Communication Lab in collaboration with Ericsson

OPPO Unveils Updated OPPO Communication Lab in collaboration with Ericsson

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021