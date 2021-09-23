Left Menu

Mathura court sentences man to 25 years in prison for raping minor

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 23-09-2021 22:38 IST | Created: 23-09-2021 22:38 IST
A POCSO court in Mathura has sentenced a man to rigorous imprisonment for 25 years for raping a minor girl around four years ago.

The court of additional special judge Amar Singh also imposed a fine of Rs 2.30 lakh on convict Parashuram on Wednesday after holding him guilty under IPC sections 376, 452, 504 and 506, and the POCSO Act, additional district government counsel Subhash Chand Chaturvedi said.

Parashuram had on November 17, 2017 raped the 14-year-old daughter of his neighbour in a village here, he said.

While the defence counsel pleaded for leniency in the quantum of punishment, the government counsel informed the court that the man had earlier been sentenced to 10 years in prison for murdering another girl after attempting to rape her, and that this was his second offence.

In case the convict fails to deposit the fine amount as mentioned under any of the sections, he would have to undergo one-fourth more of the punishment ordered for the section, the government counsel stated.

The state government would pay Rs 2.30 lakh to the victim as compensation in case the accused failed to deposit the fine, he added.

