Left Menu

White House says it is not sending Haiti migrants at border to Guantanamo

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 23-09-2021 22:43 IST | Created: 23-09-2021 22:42 IST
White House says it is not sending Haiti migrants at border to Guantanamo
Representative image Image Credit: whitehouse.archives.org
  • Country:
  • United States

The Biden administration is not sending migrants from the U.S. southern border to Guantanamo, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Thursday.

News reports Wednesday said the Department of Homeland Security had issued a new contract to operate a migrant facility at Guantanamo for Haitian migrants amassing at the U.S. border with Mexico.

"There's never been a plan to do that," Psaki said. "I think there was some confusion related to a migrant Operation Center, which has been used for decades to process migrants interdicted at sea for third-country resettlement."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delta wants U.S. airlines to share banned passenger lists

Delta wants U.S. airlines to share banned passenger lists

 United States
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22463: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22463: What's new?

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Melbourne braces for anti-lockdown protests as daily cases hit pandemic high; Developing nations' plea to world's wealthy at U.N.: stop vaccine hoarding and more

Health News Roundup: Melbourne braces for anti-lockdown protests as daily ca...

 Global
4
OPPO Unveils Updated OPPO Communication Lab in collaboration with Ericsson

OPPO Unveils Updated OPPO Communication Lab in collaboration with Ericsson

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021