70-year-old man held in bribery case

PTI | Thane | Updated: 23-09-2021 23:34 IST | Created: 23-09-2021 23:34 IST
A 70-year-old retired official of the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation in the district was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau on Thursday for allegedly accepting bribe to facilitate work in a government office.

Gangaram Jairam Jadhav, who had retired as a librarian, allegedly told a chartered accountant who had applied for a license for business that he can get the work done if the latter paid Rs 30,000.

After negotiations, the amount was brought down to Rs 25,000, an ACB release said here. The chartered accountant then approached Palghar unit of the ACB which laid a trap and arrested Jadhav while allegedly accepting Rs 25,000. Further probe is on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

