28-year-old married woman dies by suicide in Delhi

A 28-year-old married woman on Wednesday died by suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling fan at her home in Rajpur Extension, New Delhi, said the Delhi police.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-09-2021 23:44 IST | Created: 23-09-2021 23:44 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
A 28-year-old married woman on Wednesday died by suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling fan at her home in Rajpur Extension, New Delhi, said the Delhi police. According to the police, a Police Control Room (PCR) call was received at Maidangarhi police station on Wednesday night.

"On reaching the spot, it was found that the room was locked from inside. Fire brigade and the South District crime team were called and the door was broken where the woman was found hanging from the ceiling fan," said the police. "Parents of the deceased are in Prayagraj and Mumbai and they have been telephonically informed," the police added.

Currently, proceedings under section 176 Code of Criminal Procedure (CRPC) are being conducted and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

