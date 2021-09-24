Left Menu

Zambian finance minister says talks with IMF 'very progressive'

Reuters | Lusaka | Updated: 24-09-2021
  • Zambia

Zambia's new finance minister, Situmbeko Musokotwane, said talks with the International Monetary Fund in Washington on Thursday were "very progressive" as the southern African nation sought to secure funding needed to escape from a debt crisis.

In a statement posted on the ministry's Facebook page, the minister said the key issues discussed were the timelines and immediate steps that both sides needed to take to advance the process for a highly anticipated Extended Credit Facility programme.

