North Korea says suggestion to declare end of the Korean war is premature -KCNA
North Korea said South Korea's suggestion to declare the termination of the Korean war is premature as there is no guarantee it would lead to the withdrawal of the "hostile policy" toward Pyongyang, North Korea state media KCNA reported on Friday, citing its Vice Foreign Minister Ri Thae Song.
