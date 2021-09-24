Left Menu

North Korea says suggestion to declare end of the Korean war is premature -KCNA

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 24-09-2021 02:47 IST | Created: 24-09-2021 02:47 IST
North Korea says suggestion to declare end of the Korean war is premature -KCNA
  • Country:
  • South Korea

North Korea said South Korea's suggestion to declare the termination of the Korean war is premature as there is no guarantee it would lead to the withdrawal of the "hostile policy" toward Pyongyang, North Korea state media KCNA reported on Friday, citing its Vice Foreign Minister Ri Thae Song.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delta wants U.S. airlines to share banned passenger lists

Delta wants U.S. airlines to share banned passenger lists

 United States
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22463: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22463: What's new?

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Melbourne braces for anti-lockdown protests as daily cases hit pandemic high; Developing nations' plea to world's wealthy at U.N.: stop vaccine hoarding and more

Health News Roundup: Melbourne braces for anti-lockdown protests as daily ca...

 Global
4
OPPO Unveils Updated OPPO Communication Lab in collaboration with Ericsson

OPPO Unveils Updated OPPO Communication Lab in collaboration with Ericsson

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021