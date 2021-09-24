Rochester Police say one officer charged in Daniel Prude case

The Rochester Police Department said that one officer was served with "departmental charges" in relation to the March 2020 restraint of Daniel Prude, a Black man who died of asphyxiation last year while in police custody. "The Rochester Police Department's Conflict Counsel has determined potential grounds for legal recourse in the case of Officer Vaughn, as it relates to the March 23, 2020, incident", the department said in a statement late on Thursday, adding no other officers were charged in this matter.

Police provided no further details about the officer charged.

