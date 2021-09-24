Brett Crowley of Wellington appointed as District Court Judge

Attorney-General David Parker has announced the appointment of Brett Crowley of Wellington as a District Court Judge.

He is currently the Wellington Public Defender and started his career as a staff solicitor working in a range of litigation including criminal defence work. He went to the bar in 1999 specialising in criminal defence and youth advocacy. He left practice as a barrister when he joined the Public Defence Service in Wellington in 2018. He has extensive trial experience and has been an approved legal aid lawyer since 1993.

Judge Crowley will be based in the Hamilton District Court and will be sworn in on 1 November 2021.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)