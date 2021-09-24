Left Menu

CBI to probe death of Mahant Narendra Giri

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-09-2021 11:41 IST | Created: 24-09-2021 11:21 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Centre has given its approval for a CBI probe into the death of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad president Mahant Narendra Giri in Allahabad, officials said on Friday.

The seer, who was the president of the largest organization of sadhus in India, was found hanging by his disciples at the Baghambari Mutt in Allahabad on Monday.

The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) has issued a notification for the CBI probe into the death of the Mahant. The move came following a request by the state government.

''On the instructions of UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, a probe by the CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) has been recommended in the incident about the sad death of the chairman of Akhara Parishad Mahant Narendra Giri,'' the Uttar Pradesh's home department had said on Wednesday.

The Uttar Pradesh Police had on Tuesday constituted an 18-member SIT to probe the death of the seer and detained a disciple of his in Haridwar.

A purported suicide note was also found, in which the seer had written that he was mentally disturbed and upset with one of his disciples, the police had said.

Former Union minister Swami Chinmayanand had on Tuesday demanded a CBI inquiry into the death.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

