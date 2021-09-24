Left Menu

Britain to resolve trucker shortage swiftly, minister says

Reuters | London | Updated: 24-09-2021 12:07 IST | Created: 24-09-2021 11:45 IST
Britain to resolve trucker shortage swiftly, minister says
British Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said the country's shortage of truck drivers shouldn't last long as the government had sped up the number of HGV tests available.

"Many more tests are being made available now so we should see it smooth out fairly quickly," Shapps told Sky News on Friday, adding that the number of tests had been doubled.

