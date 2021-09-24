Left Menu

French fashion company Kering says it will be going entirely fur free

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 24-09-2021 14:12 IST | Created: 24-09-2021 14:05 IST
French fashion company Kering says it will be going entirely fur free
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • France

France's Kering said it had decided to stop using animal fur for all of its brands, in the fashion industry's latest response to concerns over animal treatment and the environment.

Also Read: World News Roundup: Canadian opposition leader faces crucial debate test in bid to defeat PM Trudeau; UK threatens to send migrant boats back to France and more

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delta wants U.S. airlines to share banned passenger lists

Delta wants U.S. airlines to share banned passenger lists

 United States
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22463: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22463: What's new?

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Melbourne braces for anti-lockdown protests as daily cases hit pandemic high; Developing nations' plea to world's wealthy at U.N.: stop vaccine hoarding and more

Health News Roundup: Melbourne braces for anti-lockdown protests as daily ca...

 Global
4
ADB approves $251m for urban flood management in India

ADB approves $251m for urban flood management in India

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021