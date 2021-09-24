3 dead in shootout at Delhi's Rohini court
Three people including gangster Jitendra Gogi died in a firing incident Friday at Delhis Rohini court, police said. Deputy Commissioner of Police Rohini Pranav Tayal said the assailants were in the uniform of advocate when they fired at Gogi. Police team also fired in return, the DCP said. Further details are awaited.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-09-2021 14:24 IST | Created: 24-09-2021 14:20 IST
- Country:
- India
Three people including gangster Jitendra Gogi died in a firing incident Friday at Delhi's Rohini court, police said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Pranav Tayal said the assailants were in the uniform of advocate when they fired at Gogi. The police team also fired in return, the DCP said. Further details are awaited.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rohini
- Tayal
- Jitendra Gogi
- Delhi
- Gogi
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Delhi Police arrests criminal Sandeep Kana involved in Delhi's Rohini murder case
Nine staffers of Rohini jail to face action in Chandrasekhar extortion case
Gunmen dressed as lawyers kill gangster Gogi inside Rohini court, 2 attackers dead in police action
Gangster shot dead at Rohini court by gunmen posing as lawyers; 2 attackers killed in police action
Shorts fired in Delhi's Rohini court premises, 4 dead