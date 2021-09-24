Left Menu

3 dead in shootout at Delhi's Rohini court

Three people including gangster Jitendra Gogi died in a firing incident Friday at Delhis Rohini court, police said. Deputy Commissioner of Police Rohini Pranav Tayal said the assailants were in the uniform of advocate when they fired at Gogi. Police team also fired in return, the DCP said. Further details are awaited.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-09-2021 14:24 IST | Created: 24-09-2021 14:20 IST
