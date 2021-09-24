Left Menu

Case against ex-MLA for derogatory remarks against Ker Health Minister

Kerala police has registered a case against former MLA P C George and an online web portal owner for allegedly making derogatory remarks against state Health Minister Veena George.Police said a complaint in this regard was made at the station a few days ago and a case was registered two days ago.

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 24-09-2021 14:59 IST | Created: 24-09-2021 14:59 IST
Case against ex-MLA for derogatory remarks against Ker Health Minister
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala police has registered a case against former MLA P C George and an online web portal owner for allegedly making derogatory remarks against state Health Minister Veena George.

Police said a complaint in this regard was made at the station a few days ago and a case was registered two days ago. ''A case has been registered against George and the owner of the portal under section 120 of Kerala Police Act and section 509 of the Indian Penal Code,'' police told PTI on Friday. A web portal had allegedly aired a telephonic interview of the former MLA in which he reportedly made derogatory and disparaging statements against the health minister.

The police have registered the case against the portal owner for spreading such conversations through social media.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delta wants U.S. airlines to share banned passenger lists

Delta wants U.S. airlines to share banned passenger lists

 United States
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22463: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22463: What's new?

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Melbourne braces for anti-lockdown protests as daily cases hit pandemic high; Developing nations' plea to world's wealthy at U.N.: stop vaccine hoarding and more

Health News Roundup: Melbourne braces for anti-lockdown protests as daily ca...

 Global
4
ADB approves $251m for urban flood management in India

ADB approves $251m for urban flood management in India

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021