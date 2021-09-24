ISRO espionage case: Former Kerala DGP moves HC against lower court's order on anticipatory bail

Former Kerala Director General of Police (DGP) Siby Mathews on Friday filed a plea in the Kerala High Court against the order of the Thiruvananthapuram sessions court imposing a time limit on the anticipatory bail granted to him in connection with the conspiracy to frame former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan and others in 1994 espionage case. In the petition accessed by ANI, Siby Mathews alleged that the time limit imposed on him is a violation of the law settled by the Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court.

"The Supreme Court had held that an order granting bail should not be limited to a fixed period and the life of an order of anticipatory bail may continue till the end of the trial. The petitioner is fully cooperating with the investigation by the CBI New Delhi unit," said the petition. It was relevant to note that the allegations relate to incidents that had occurred in 1994. "Therefore, the custodial interrogation of the petitioner may not be necessary to probe the matter," said the plea.

Mathews is the fourth accused in the case. Other accused in the case are--S Vijayan (former Circle Inspector of police), Thampi S Durgadutt (former Sub Inspector), and VR Rajeevan (former police commissioner). Earlier in June, the sessions court granted the anticipatory bail to Mathews for 60 days.

In July, the CBI told the Supreme Court that it has registered an FIR against former Kerala Police Chief, Mathew and others for their alleged involvement and criminal conspiracy to frame former Indian Space Research Organisation scientist, Nambi Narayanan in an espionage case in 1994. (ANI)

