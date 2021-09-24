UP: Cop dismissed on charges of instigating colleagues, making 'baseless' social media posts

The Uttar Pradesh Police has dismissed a constable from service on the charge of stirring up a sense of dissatisfaction among the force personnel, following his social media posts demanding salary hike and eight-hour duty per day and making indecent remarks against senior officers.

Ballia Superintendent of Police R K Nayyar said on Friday that Constable Ravi Yadav was dismissed from service after an inquiry.

The constable was charged with instigating, luring and mobilising police personnel.

The SP said the action has been taken against Yadav for demanding an increase in salary and eight-hour duty per day for police personnel, making indecent remarks against senior officers, taking donations from police personnel, creating a sense of dissatisfaction in the police force, and posting ''baseless and inconsistent'' facts on social media.

Constable Yadav was posted in the Police Lines at present and is a resident of of Jaunpur district.

