Left Menu

UP: Cop dismissed on charges of instigating colleagues, making 'baseless' social media posts

PTI | Ballia | Updated: 24-09-2021 15:46 IST | Created: 24-09-2021 15:46 IST
UP: Cop dismissed on charges of instigating colleagues, making 'baseless' social media posts
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh Police has dismissed a constable from service on the charge of stirring up a sense of dissatisfaction among the force personnel, following his social media posts demanding salary hike and eight-hour duty per day and making indecent remarks against senior officers.

Ballia Superintendent of Police R K Nayyar said on Friday that Constable Ravi Yadav was dismissed from service after an inquiry.

The constable was charged with instigating, luring and mobilising police personnel.

The SP said the action has been taken against Yadav for demanding an increase in salary and eight-hour duty per day for police personnel, making indecent remarks against senior officers, taking donations from police personnel, creating a sense of dissatisfaction in the police force, and posting ''baseless and inconsistent'' facts on social media.

Constable Yadav was posted in the Police Lines at present and is a resident of of Jaunpur district.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delta wants U.S. airlines to share banned passenger lists

Delta wants U.S. airlines to share banned passenger lists

 United States
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22463: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22463: What's new?

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Melbourne braces for anti-lockdown protests as daily cases hit pandemic high; Developing nations' plea to world's wealthy at U.N.: stop vaccine hoarding and more

Health News Roundup: Melbourne braces for anti-lockdown protests as daily ca...

 Global
4
ADB approves $251m for urban flood management in India

ADB approves $251m for urban flood management in India

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021