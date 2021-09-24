Left Menu

J'khand doc dies a day after shooting self

24-09-2021
J'khand doc dies a day after shooting self
A 30-year-old junior doctor of a government hospital, who had shot himself with a revolver, succumbed to his injuries at a hospital here early on Friday, a police officer said.

Dr Amit Kumar breathed his last around 6 am, the officer said.

He had shot himself in the head with a revolver at his residence in the Adityapur police station area of Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan district on Thursday.

Kumar's family members rushed him to Tata Main Hospital, where the doctors had said that his condition was critical.

He died this morning, the officer said, adding the reason behind the incident was yet to be ascertained.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

