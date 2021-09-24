Iran says nuclear talks to resume 'very soon,' gives no date

Iran will return to negotiations on resuming compliance with the 2015 Iran nuclear deal "very soon," Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian told reporters on Friday.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran will return to the table of negotiations. We are reviewing the Vienna negotiations files currently and, very soon, Iran’s negotiations with the 'four plus one' countries will recommence," Amirabdollahian said. He was referring to talks that began in April between Iran and the five other nations still in the 2015 deal - Britain, China, France, Germany and Russia. European diplomats have served as chief intermediaries between Washington and Tehran, which has refused to negotiate directly with U.S. officials.

Under the deal Iran curbed its uranium enrichment program, a possible pathway to nuclear arms, in return for the lifting of economic sanctions. Then-U.S. President Donald Trump quit the deal in 2018 and re-imposed sanctions, crippling Iran's economy and prompting Iran to take steps to violate its nuclear limits. Speaking on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly, the foreign minister also described conversations between Iranian and Saudi officials as "constructive" and he said Tehran had put forward dynamic proposals towards achieving peace in Yemen. (Reporting By Michelle Nichols; Writing by Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

