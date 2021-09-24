Left Menu

Big security lapse, HC should 'haul up' Delhi Police chief: AAP on Rohini courtroom shootout

AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said, This is a big security lapse, especially when police already had information that there could have been a gang war.The Centre appointed their favourite officer Rakesh Asthana as Delhis Commissioner by bypassing all rules.

  • Country:
  • India

The shootout inside the crowded Rohini courtroom was a ''big security lapse'' and the high court should take cognizance and ''haul up'' the Delhi Police chief, the Aam Aadmi Party said on Friday. Jailed gangster Jitendra Gogi and his two assailants posing as lawyers were killed inside a crowded Rohini courtroom on Friday in a dramatic shootout that also saw the police fire bullets in retaliation, officials said.

Video footage of the incident showed policemen and lawyers rushing out in panic as gunshots rang out inside courtroom number 207. AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said, ''This is a big security lapse, especially when police already had information that there could have been a gang war''.

''The Centre appointed their favourite officer Rakesh Asthana as Delhi's Commissioner by bypassing all rules. High court should take suo motu cognizance and haul up the top cop,'' Bhardwaj alleged.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

