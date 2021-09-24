47-yr-old RTI activist shot dead in Bihar
- Country:
- India
An RTI activist was shot dead by two unidentified motorcycle-borne men in Bihar’s East Champaran district on Friday, a senior police officer said.
The deceased, Vipin Aggarwal (47), was killed outside his residence in Harsiddhi division area around noon, Superintendent of Police Naveen Chandra Jha said.
The two accused fled the spot after pumping four bullets into Aggarwal.
The 47-year-old was immediately taken to a local hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, the SP said, adding that his body has been sent for post mortem.
A local police officer said on the condition of anonymity that Aggarwal (47) had filed several RTI applications seeking details of government land and property that have allegedly been encroached upon in the district. He had, on occasions, raised his voice against many corrupt activities in the region.
The activist's family members suggested that local land mafia could be responsible for his murder, the officer added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bihar
- Harsiddhi
- Vipin Aggarwal
- East Champaran
ALSO READ
Bihar: Police team attacked by miscreants during raid in Muzaffarpur, 2 held
Bihar: Police recovers 2.2 kgs of brown sugar, 3 held
Dengue cases under control, but government continuing efforts: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar
Petition filed in Bihar court over UP CM's 'Abba Jaan' barb
Bihar Minister slams Chirag Paswan for trying to derive 'political mileage' from Ram Vilas Paswan's death anniversary