Former Catalan regional chief Puigdemont released from jail
Reuters | Rome | Updated: 24-09-2021 21:37 IST | Created: 24-09-2021 21:37 IST
The former president of the Spanish Catalonia region, Carles Puigdemont, was released from a jail in the Italian city of Sassari on Friday, a day after his arrest on sedition charges.
"All good," Puigdemont told reporters after leaving the prison.
