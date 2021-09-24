Left Menu

Former Catalan regional chief Puigdemont released from jail

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 24-09-2021 21:37 IST | Created: 24-09-2021 21:37 IST
  • Country:
  • Italy

The former president of the Spanish Catalonia region, Carles Puigdemont, was released from a jail in the Italian city of Sassari on Friday, a day after his arrest on sedition charges.

"All good," Puigdemont told reporters after leaving the prison.

