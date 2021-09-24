Left Menu

Maha: IMFL worth Rs 44.16 lakh seized in Palghar

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 24-09-2021 22:31 IST | Created: 24-09-2021 22:31 IST
Maha: IMFL worth Rs 44.16 lakh seized in Palghar
  • Country:
  • India

Indian made foreign liquor worth Rs 44.16 lakh was seized in the early hours of Friday from a container parked on Manor-Jawhar road in Palghar's Vikramgad taluka, a state excise official said.

The IMFL stock was for sale in Goa but had been illegally diverted to Maharashtra, he said.

Another stock of IMFL worth Rs 51,700 meant for sale in Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu was also seized, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Doctors scale rockslides, invoke gods to vaccinate Himalayan villages; Vietnam delays reopening resort island over low vaccination rate and more

Health News Roundup: Doctors scale rockslides, invoke gods to vaccinate Hima...

 Global
2
Jagrati Awasthi and Ankita Jain bag second and third ranks respectively in civil services exam: UPSC.

Jagrati Awasthi and Ankita Jain bag second and third ranks respectively in c...

 India
3
Mars habitability limited by its small size: Study

Mars habitability limited by its small size: Study

 United States
4
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005611 update for v21H2 and v21H1

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005611 update for v21H2 and v21H1

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021