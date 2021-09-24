Maha: IMFL worth Rs 44.16 lakh seized in Palghar
PTI | Palghar | Updated: 24-09-2021 22:31 IST | Created: 24-09-2021 22:31 IST
Indian made foreign liquor worth Rs 44.16 lakh was seized in the early hours of Friday from a container parked on Manor-Jawhar road in Palghar's Vikramgad taluka, a state excise official said.
The IMFL stock was for sale in Goa but had been illegally diverted to Maharashtra, he said.
Another stock of IMFL worth Rs 51,700 meant for sale in Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu was also seized, he said.
