Case against 13 persons after family tries to give away baby girl born to rape victim

A case has been registered in Maharashtras Satara district against several persons for allegedly trying to give away a baby girl born to the 15-year-old victim of a rape.The girl became pregnant after being allegedly raped by two men, said an official from the Mahabaleshwar police station.By the time her family learnt about the pregnancy, it was late for abortion.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 25-09-2021 00:02 IST | Created: 25-09-2021 00:02 IST
A case has been registered in Maharashtra's Satara district against several persons for allegedly trying to give away a baby girl born to the 15-year-old victim of a rape.

The girl became pregnant after being allegedly raped by two men, said an official from the Mahabaleshwar police station.

''By the time her family learnt about the pregnancy, it was late for abortion. After she revealed the names of alleged rapists, the family summoned them. The two men agreed to help the family get rid of the baby,'' he said. The girl gave birth recently, following which the accused along with others tried to give the infant girl to a Mumbai-based couple without following the legal procedure for adoption, he said.

''We have arrested the two men who allegedly sexually assaulted the girl, and registered another case against them as well as 11 others including a member of the victim's family and the Mumbai couple for the illegal adoption attempt,'' the police official said. PTI COR SPK KRK KRK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

