Left Menu

Maha: Bridge washed away, man carries daughter's corpse on shoulder across river

The police had arranged for a bullock cart but it could not cross the river. Ever since the bridge got washed away, crossing the river is a daily ordeal for people in the vicinity, he said.

PTI | Beed | Updated: 25-09-2021 00:05 IST | Created: 25-09-2021 00:05 IST
Maha: Bridge washed away, man carries daughter's corpse on shoulder across river
  • Country:
  • India

A man had to carry his dead daughter on his shoulders across a river in Beed in Maharashtra on Friday as a bridge on it had been washed away in recent rains and a bullock cart arranged by police was unable to cross the waterbody. The girl allegedly committed suicide in the morning in Bhojgaon in Gevrai taluka and the body had to be taken to a primary health centre for legal formalities, an official said.

''The victim's father had to carry the corpse on his shoulder to cross Amruta river and reach the PHC in Umapur village. The police had arranged for a bullock cart but it could not cross the river. Ever since the bridge got washed away, crossing the river is a daily ordeal for people in the vicinity,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mars habitability limited by its small size: Study

Mars habitability limited by its small size: Study

 United States
2
Jagrati Awasthi and Ankita Jain bag second and third ranks respectively in civil services exam: UPSC.

Jagrati Awasthi and Ankita Jain bag second and third ranks respectively in c...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Doctors scale rockslides, invoke gods to vaccinate Himalayan villages; Vietnam delays reopening resort island over low vaccination rate and more

Health News Roundup: Doctors scale rockslides, invoke gods to vaccinate Hima...

 Global
4
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005611 update for v21H2 and v21H1

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005611 update for v21H2 and v21H1

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021