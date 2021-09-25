6 suspected terrorists killed in encounter with Pakistani security forces

Six suspected terrorists, including two top tier commanders, have been killed in a security operation in the Kharan district of the Balochistan province.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement that the intelligence based operation was launched Friday by the paramilitary Balochistan Frontier Corps after getting confirmed information about the presence of terrorists in a hideout near Kharan.

The statement said that as soon as the FC soldiers entered and cordoned off the area, the terrorists opened fire and tried to flee from their hideout.

The statement said that after intense exchange of fire, six terrorists, including commanders Gul Mir alias Pullen and Kaleemullah Bolani were killed.

"A large cache of arms and ammunition was also recovered from the area," it said.

Earlier this month, two soldiers of FC were killed and another injured when armed men attacked their convoy in the Buleda area of Kech district while on September 5 a suicide bomber targeted an FC convoy on Quetta-Mastung road in which four soldiers were martyred and 21 others injured.

The banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) later claimed responsibility for the suicide attack.

In late August, three Levies personnel were killed and as many injured when their vehicle hit a land mine in the province's Ziarat district.

