Delegation of LS's Estimates Committee visits Central Tibetan Adminstration in Dharamshala

A delegation of Estimates Committee of Lok Sabha visited the Dharamshala based Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) on Friday evening on Friday. The delegation comprising of 8 members of the Estimates Committee,-- led by PP Chaudhary and comprising MPs Jugal Kishore Sharma, Kunwar Danish Ali, Kesineni Srinivas, Vinayak Bhaurao Raut, K Muraleedharan, Sudarshan Bhagat, and Jual Oram--were accorded a warm reception by CTA President Sikyong Penpa Tsering upon their arrival.

As per an official release, CTA organised a welcome event for the MPs, where Tibetan artists performed cultural activities. The delegation also expressed its support and solidarity towards Tibetans. Addressing media after the incident, PP Chaudhary said, "Spiritual leader the Dalai Lama is revered for all of us and we feel very nice visiting here. We saw their rich culture and heritage. Our connectivity is very old... India is one of the ancient democracies and the Tibetian government-in-exile is democratic and India will work forward to help them. Other countries of the world, including India and America, encourage democracy and it should be for the entire world."

CTA President Sikyong Penpa Tsering said, "This is Indian parliamentary committee on "estimates". Any dignitaries who come from Delhi or represents the Indian government or state governments, it is our duty to receive them here. We want to extend our gratitude to the Government of India and Indians for extending all the help and hospitality for the Tibetans for the last 60 years, so this is really a pleasure to welcome them here and give them a spice of or a piece of Tibetan culture and explain a little bit about how the CTA operates here." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)