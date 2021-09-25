Left Menu

Ex-Hizb militant arrested in J-K's Kishtwar

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 25-09-2021 16:15 IST | Created: 25-09-2021 16:13 IST
Ex-Hizb militant arrested in J-K's Kishtwar
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A former terrorist of Hizbul Mujahideen was arrested after a long hunt of 19 years in the Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Saturday.

Dulla alias "Jameel", a resident of Arnas village in Reasi, was the third former militant turned absconder arrested by police in Kishtwar in the past 11 days, they said.

A police spokesman said a special police party, on specific information, carried out raids at various suspected locations and arrested Dulla who was presently putting up at Kundwar village in the Chatroo area.

Dulla was wanted in a militancy-related case registered against him at police station Chatroo in 2002 but was evading arrest, he said.

He was produced in a local court which sent him to judicial custody, the spokesman added.

Earlier, two former militants turned absconders -- Nazir Ahmad of Budhar-Bonjwah and Abdul Gani alias ''Mavia'' -- were arrested after a long hunt of 12 years and 19 years on September 15 and 17, respectively.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005611 update for v21H2 and v21H1

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005611 update for v21H2 and v21H1

 Global
2
Mars habitability limited by its small size: Study

Mars habitability limited by its small size: Study

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Doctors scale rockslides, invoke gods to vaccinate Himalayan villages; Vietnam delays reopening resort island over low vaccination rate and more

Health News Roundup: Doctors scale rockslides, invoke gods to vaccinate Hima...

 Global
4
Jagrati Awasthi and Ankita Jain bag second and third ranks respectively in civil services exam: UPSC.

Jagrati Awasthi and Ankita Jain bag second and third ranks respectively in c...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021