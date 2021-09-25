Left Menu

China foreign ministry says accusations against Huawei's Meng 'fabricated' - state media

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 25-09-2021 17:34 IST | Created: 25-09-2021 17:14 IST
Accusations against China tech giant Huawei's chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou had been "fabricated" and were aimed at suppressing the country's high-tech industries, state media said on Saturday, citing foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying.

After Meng was released and allowed to return to China from Canada following a U.S. extradition case, Hua described Meng's case as an "act of political persecution against Chinese citizens", the Communist Party newspaper People's Daily reported.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

