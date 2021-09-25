China foreign ministry says accusations against Huawei's Meng 'fabricated' - state media
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 25-09-2021 17:34 IST | Created: 25-09-2021 17:14 IST
- Country:
- China
Accusations against China tech giant Huawei's chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou had been "fabricated" and were aimed at suppressing the country's high-tech industries, state media said on Saturday, citing foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying.
After Meng was released and allowed to return to China from Canada following a U.S. extradition case, Hua described Meng's case as an "act of political persecution against Chinese citizens", the Communist Party newspaper People's Daily reported.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- U.S.
- Meng
- Huawei
- People's Daily
- Communist Party
- Canada
- Hua Chunying
- Chinese
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Huawei influence at Cambridge University under the scanner: Report
U.S. DOJ resumes talks on plea deal with Huawei's Meng Wanzhou - Globe and Mail
U.S. resumes talks with Huawei CFO on resolving criminal charges - Globe and Mail
NEWSMAKER-Huawei heir apparent prepares for life after three years of Canada court battle
Huawei CFO, U.S. reach agreement to resolve bank fraud charges