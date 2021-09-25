China foreign ministry says accusations against Huawei's Meng 'fabricated' - state media

Accusations against China tech giant Huawei's chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou had been "fabricated" and were aimed at suppressing the country's high-tech industries, state media said on Saturday, citing foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying.

After Meng was released and allowed to return to China from Canada following a U.S. extradition case, Hua described Meng's case as an "act of political persecution against Chinese citizens", the Communist Party newspaper People's Daily reported.

