Left Menu

Maha: Man commits suicide by jumping into lake in Nagpur

A 26-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by jumping into a lake in Maharashtras Nagpur district, police said on Saturday.While the incident took place on Friday, the mans body was fished out of Khindsi Lake at Ramtek, around 50 km from Nagpur city, on Saturday morning, an official said.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 25-09-2021 17:35 IST | Created: 25-09-2021 17:26 IST
Maha: Man commits suicide by jumping into lake in Nagpur
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 26-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by jumping into a lake in Maharashtra's Nagpur district, police said on Saturday.

While the incident took place on Friday, the man's body was fished out of Khindsi Lake at Ramtek, around 50 km from Nagpur city, on Saturday morning, an official said. Yugant Prashant Kadu, a resident of Ramtek, parked his motorcycle near the water pumping station, before jumping into the lake, he said. The victim was employed with an IT firm in Bengaluru and had been working from home since the lockdown, the official said, adding that the man had been depressed for the last couple of months.

A case has been registered in this regard and further probe is underway, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005611 update for v21H2 and v21H1

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005611 update for v21H2 and v21H1

 Global
2
Mars habitability limited by its small size: Study

Mars habitability limited by its small size: Study

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Doctors scale rockslides, invoke gods to vaccinate Himalayan villages; Vietnam delays reopening resort island over low vaccination rate and more

Health News Roundup: Doctors scale rockslides, invoke gods to vaccinate Hima...

 Global
4
Jagrati Awasthi and Ankita Jain bag second and third ranks respectively in civil services exam: UPSC.

Jagrati Awasthi and Ankita Jain bag second and third ranks respectively in c...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021