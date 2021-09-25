Left Menu

J'khand man arrested for strangulating woman to death in her parlour

PTI | Jamshedpur | Updated: 25-09-2021 18:19 IST | Created: 25-09-2021 18:04 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A 40-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly strangulating a woman to death in her parlor in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district, police said on Saturday.

Although the accused claimed that he hadn't raped the 40-year-old woman before killing her, police are waiting for the post-mortem examination report to confirm it.

The incident took place in Burma Mines police station area of Jamshedpur city on September 20 when the accused came to the parlour in an inebriated state for a body massage and forced himself on the woman upon finding her alone, Senior Superintendent of Police M Tamil Vanan told reporters.

When the woman resisted the accused's attempt, he strangulated her with her 'dupatta' (stole) and then fled the spot with her mobile phone and Rs 200 in cash, the officer said.

The accused was nabbed from a colony in the Golmuri police station area on Friday night, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

