Youth ends life by jumping into river in J&K's Samba
PTI | Jammu | Updated: 25-09-2021 18:38 IST | Created: 25-09-2021 18:38 IST
- Country:
- India
A 24-year-old man died after allegedly jumping into Basantar river in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said.
Deepak Kumar, a resident of Goran village, died on the spot after hitting the dried-up river bed, a police official said.
He said the body was recovered by a joint team of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and police and taken to a hospital for conducting a post-mortem.
The motive behind the youth taking such an extreme step was not known immediately, the official said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Samba
- Goran village
- Jammu
- Kashmir
- State Disaster Response
Advertisement