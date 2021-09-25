Left Menu

Youth ends life by jumping into river in J&K's Samba

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 25-09-2021 18:38 IST | Created: 25-09-2021 18:38 IST
A 24-year-old man died after allegedly jumping into Basantar river in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said.

Deepak Kumar, a resident of Goran village, died on the spot after hitting the dried-up river bed, a police official said.

He said the body was recovered by a joint team of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and police and taken to a hospital for conducting a post-mortem.

The motive behind the youth taking such an extreme step was not known immediately, the official said.

