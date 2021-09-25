Extortion case: Anticipatory bail plea rejected of man accused of helping Waze

A court in Mumbai has denied anticipatory bail in an extortion case to a businessman accused of aiding dismissed police officer Sachin Waze. The extortion case has been registered at Goregaon police station in the metropolis and Waze is the main accused. The pre-arrest bail plea of Riyaz Bhati, accused of delivering money from bars and restaurants in Mumbai to Waze, was rejected on September 16, but a detailed order was made available on Saturday.

Sessions Judge Deepak Bhagwat, in his order, said there was ''ample material showing complicity of the present applicant (Bhati) accused in the commission of the offences as he aided the prime accused Sachin Vaze in collection of extortion.'' The judge observed that Bhati's custodial interrogation was necessary, adding that the applicant accused had criminal antecedents.

Others named in the FIR include former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh.

