Left Menu

Maha: Man held for stabbing brother to death in Thane district

PTI | Thane | Updated: 25-09-2021 19:22 IST | Created: 25-09-2021 19:22 IST
Maha: Man held for stabbing brother to death in Thane district
  • Country:
  • India

A 32-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by his brother following a quarrel at a village in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place at a hotel in Umbarmad village in Khardi in the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, the station house officer of Shahapur police station said. The accused Ravindra Kadam (36) had an argument with his younger brother Rajendra, and in a fit of rage stabbed the latter multiple times with a knife, he said.

The victim sustained severe stab wounds and was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared dead, the official said, adding that the police were alerted by locals who heard the commotion.

A case has been registered in this regard and the accused was arrested under relevant sections of the IPC, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005611 update for v21H2 and v21H1

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005611 update for v21H2 and v21H1

 Global
2
Mars habitability limited by its small size: Study

Mars habitability limited by its small size: Study

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Doctors scale rockslides, invoke gods to vaccinate Himalayan villages; Vietnam delays reopening resort island over low vaccination rate and more

Health News Roundup: Doctors scale rockslides, invoke gods to vaccinate Hima...

 Global
4
Jagrati Awasthi and Ankita Jain bag second and third ranks respectively in civil services exam: UPSC.

Jagrati Awasthi and Ankita Jain bag second and third ranks respectively in c...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021