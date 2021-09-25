Maha: Truck carrying illegally mined sand kills cop; one detained
The incident occurred around 9.30 AM at Mangalwedha village, 380 km from Mumbai when the constable, Ganesh Sonalkar, tried to stop the mini truck which was carrying the sand excavated illegally from the Bhima river, a police official said.
- Country:
- India
A 32-year-old police constable was killed on Saturday when a mini truck carrying illegally mined sand in Solapur district of Maharashtra he was trying to stop knocked him down, police said. The incident occurred around 9.30 AM at Mangalwedha village, 380 km from Mumbai when the constable, Ganesh Sonalkar, tried to stop the mini truck which was carrying the sand excavated illegally from the Bhima river, a police official said. He said the driver of the mini-truck didn't stop and dashed Sonalkar, crushing him to death. The truck driver Ajit Mane (20) fled after the incident, police said, adding that cleaner Ranjeet Sudke (19) who was accompanying the driver was detained. An FIR was registered against the accused and the investigation is underway, the official added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ranjeet Sudke
- Ganesh Sonalkar
- Mumbai
- Sonalkar
- Solapur
- Bhima river
- Maharashtra
ALSO READ
Mumbai: Court proceedings closed against 29 Aarey protesters
BMC fixes 31,398 potholes in Mumbai in five months
Subdued celebrations at Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja amid Covid restrictions
Mumbai: Woman raped, rod inserted in private parts; man arrested
No charter flights: Mumbai Indians, CSK, Punjab players to fly commercial; undergo 6-day quarantine