Left Menu

Maha: Truck carrying illegally mined sand kills cop; one detained

The incident occurred around 9.30 AM at Mangalwedha village, 380 km from Mumbai when the constable, Ganesh Sonalkar, tried to stop the mini truck which was carrying the sand excavated illegally from the Bhima river, a police official said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-09-2021 20:33 IST | Created: 25-09-2021 20:33 IST
Maha: Truck carrying illegally mined sand kills cop; one detained
  • Country:
  • India

A 32-year-old police constable was killed on Saturday when a mini truck carrying illegally mined sand in Solapur district of Maharashtra he was trying to stop knocked him down, police said. The incident occurred around 9.30 AM at Mangalwedha village, 380 km from Mumbai when the constable, Ganesh Sonalkar, tried to stop the mini truck which was carrying the sand excavated illegally from the Bhima river, a police official said. He said the driver of the mini-truck didn't stop and dashed Sonalkar, crushing him to death. The truck driver Ajit Mane (20) fled after the incident, police said, adding that cleaner Ranjeet Sudke (19) who was accompanying the driver was detained. An FIR was registered against the accused and the investigation is underway, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005611 update for v21H2 and v21H1

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005611 update for v21H2 and v21H1

 Global
2
Mars habitability limited by its small size: Study

Mars habitability limited by its small size: Study

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Doctors scale rockslides, invoke gods to vaccinate Himalayan villages; Vietnam delays reopening resort island over low vaccination rate and more

Health News Roundup: Doctors scale rockslides, invoke gods to vaccinate Hima...

 Global
4
Jagrati Awasthi and Ankita Jain bag second and third ranks respectively in civil services exam: UPSC.

Jagrati Awasthi and Ankita Jain bag second and third ranks respectively in c...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021