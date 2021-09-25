Left Menu

In a first, women DCPs to head 6 out of 15 police districts in Delhi

The order, which was issued on Saturday, stated that 2010 batch IPS officer Benita Marry Jaiker, who is currently serving as the DCP of the seventh battalion, has been transferred as DCP south district. However, three DCPs -- Usha Rangnani, Priyanka Kashyap and Urvija Goel -- have already been posted in the northwest, east and west districts of the Delhi Police respectively.

The Delhi Police has women Deputy Commissioners of Police in six out of 15 districts of the force for the first time. Among them, three are already serving in their respective districts. According to an official order, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Saturday transferred 11 Special Commissioners of Police and 28 Deputy Commissioners of Police and additional DCPs.

The development comes a day after the shootout inside a courtroom in Rohini court which left three people dead, including gangster Jitender Gogi. The order, which was issued on Saturday, stated that 2010 batch IPS officer Benita Marry Jaiker, who is currently serving as the DCP of the seventh battalion, has been transferred as DCP south district. Shweta Chauhan (2010), serving as DCP headquarters, has been transferred to DCP central. Similarly, 2010 batch officer Esha Pandey, DCP PCR, has been transferred to DCP southeast, it said. However, three DCPs -- Usha Rangnani, Priyanka Kashyap and Urvija Goel -- have already been posted in the northwest, east and west districts of the Delhi Police respectively. This is the first time that the Delhi Police has got women DCPs in six of its 15 districts. Earlier in 2018, there were four women DCPs -- Nupur Prasad in the North district, Aslam Khan in the Northwest district, Monika Bhardwaj in the West district and Meghna Yadav in Shahdara district. DCP South Atul Kumar Thakur has been transferred as DCP Headquarter–I, DCP Central Jasmeet Singh has been transferred as DCP Special Cell, DCP Security Gaurav Sharma will be DCP Southwest, DCP outer north Rajeev Rajan has been transferred to Special Cell, the order added.

