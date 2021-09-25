Left Menu

IPS Sahota given additional charge of Punjab DGP

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi congratulated Sahota for taking the additional charge.I am fully confident that he will serve the people of Punjab to the best of his ability.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 25-09-2021 21:49 IST | Created: 25-09-2021 21:49 IST
IPS Sahota given additional charge of Punjab DGP
  • Country:
  • India

Senior IPS officer Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota has been given the additional charge of the Punjab DGP, according to an official order issued on Saturday.

The development comes after DGP Dinkar Gupta, a 1987-batch IPS officer, proceeded on leave.

Sahota, a 1988-batch IPS officer, is presently holding the charge of the Special DGP (Armed Police, Jalandhar).

According to the order, Sahota has been ''given the additional charge of the DGP, Punjab, in addition to his own duties during the leave period of Dinkar Gupta''.

It will come into force with immediate effect, as per the order.

The change in the head of state police force came two days after the Charanjit Singh Channi-led government appointed Anirudh Tewari as the Chief Secretary after shunting Vini Mahajan.

Dinkar Gupta is the husband of Mahajan.

After the change of guard, it was certain that the top bureaucrats of the state would be replaced. Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi congratulated Sahota for taking the additional charge.

“I am fully confident that he will serve the people of Punjab to the best of his ability. Wishing him all the best,” said Channi in a tweet.

After assuming the additional charge of the DGP (Head of Police Force), Sahota Saturday held a meeting with the top brass of the Punjab Police.

Sahota, while terming all initiatives taken by the Punjab Police in past as extremely laudable, said that he will continue to work for further betterment of the state police.

“Further strengthening the fight against drugs and keeping vigil on bad elements besides maintaining law and order in the state are among my top priorities,” said the DGP in a statement here.

Sahota has served in various capacities in the state. Prior to the posting as the Special DGP, Armed Battalion, he remained the Special DGP of the Punjab Home Guards and Commandant General, Civil Defence.

He had also served as the Additional DGP, Punjab Armed Police, Jalandhar, ADGP Railways, ADGP Prisons, ADGP Administration, Director Bureau of Investigation and other major posts in Punjab Police.

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005611 update for v21H2 and v21H1

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005611 update for v21H2 and v21H1

 Global
2
Mars habitability limited by its small size: Study

Mars habitability limited by its small size: Study

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Doctors scale rockslides, invoke gods to vaccinate Himalayan villages; Vietnam delays reopening resort island over low vaccination rate and more

Health News Roundup: Doctors scale rockslides, invoke gods to vaccinate Hima...

 Global
4
Jagrati Awasthi and Ankita Jain bag second and third ranks respectively in civil services exam: UPSC.

Jagrati Awasthi and Ankita Jain bag second and third ranks respectively in c...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021