Left Menu

Maha: Truck carrying illegally mined sand kills cop; three held

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-09-2021 21:57 IST | Created: 25-09-2021 21:57 IST
Maha: Truck carrying illegally mined sand kills cop; three held
  • Country:
  • India

A 32-year-old police constable was killed on Saturday when a mini-truck carrying illegally mined sand in Solapur district of Maharashtra he was trying to stop knocked him down, police said.

The incident occurred around 9.30 AM at Mangalwedha village, 380 km from Mumbai when the constable, Ganesh Sonalkar, tried to stop the mini-truck which was carrying the sand excavated illegally from the Bhima river, a police official said.

He said the driver of the mini-truck didn't stop and dashed Sonalkar, crushing him to death.

Two persons, including driver Ranjeet Sudke (19) who is the main accused and vehicle owner Sagar Masal (23) were arrested, and a minor was detained, the official said. An FIR was registered and the investigation is underway, he added.

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005611 update for v21H2 and v21H1

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005611 update for v21H2 and v21H1

 Global
2
Mars habitability limited by its small size: Study

Mars habitability limited by its small size: Study

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Doctors scale rockslides, invoke gods to vaccinate Himalayan villages; Vietnam delays reopening resort island over low vaccination rate and more

Health News Roundup: Doctors scale rockslides, invoke gods to vaccinate Hima...

 Global
4
Jagrati Awasthi and Ankita Jain bag second and third ranks respectively in civil services exam: UPSC.

Jagrati Awasthi and Ankita Jain bag second and third ranks respectively in c...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021