Saudi-led coalition destroys Houthi ballistic rocket, state TV says

The Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen's Houthi group said on Saturday it had destroyed a Houthi ballistic rocket fired in the direction of the Saudi city of Najran, state TV reported.

The Saudi-led military coalition intervened in Yemen in 2015, backing forces of the ousted government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi against the Iran-aligned Houthis.

