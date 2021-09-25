Left Menu

Beef recovery arrests: Protest held in MP's Khargone, several booked

PTI | Khargone | Updated: 25-09-2021 23:17 IST | Created: 25-09-2021 23:17 IST
A protest was held by several Hindu outfits in Khargone in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday after three men were arrested in connection with the recovery of beef a day earlier, police said. Force had to be used to control the mob, and a dozen protesters were booked for beating up two men, while over 200 were charged with violating prohibitory orders, said Additional Superintendent of Police Neeraj Chourasiya.

He said three men were arrested under the Cattle Slaughter Prohibition Act late Friday night after beef was recovered from BIT Road area here.

The three men have been remanded in judicial custody, the additional SP added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

