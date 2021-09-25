Scoreboard: SRH vs PBKS

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner c Rahul b Shami 2 Wriddhiman Saha run out 31 Kane Williamson b Shami 1 Manish Pandey b Bishnoi 13 Kedar Jadhav b Bishnoi 12 Abdul Samad c Gayle b Bishnoi 1 Jason Holder not out 47 Rashid Khan c & b Arshdeep 3 Bhuvneshwar Kumar not out 3 Extras: (B-1 LB-2 W-4) 7 Total: (For 7 wickets in 20 overs) 120 Fall of wickets: 1/2 2/10 3/32 4/56 5/60 6/92 7/105 Bowling: Mohammed Shami 4-1-14-2, Arshdeep Singh 4-0-22-1, Nathan Ellis 4-0-32-0, Harpreet Brar 4-0-25-0, Ravi Bishnoi 4-0-24-3.

