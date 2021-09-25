Saudi-led coalition destroys Houthi ballistic rocket, state TV says
Reuters | Updated: 26-09-2021 00:31 IST | Created: 25-09-2021 23:40 IST
The Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen's Houthi group said on Saturday it had destroyed a Houthi ballistic rocket fired in the direction of the Saudi city of Najran, state TV reported.
The Saudi-led military coalition intervened in Yemen in 2015, backing forces of the ousted government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi against the Iran-aligned Houthis.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
