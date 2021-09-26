Left Menu

Encounter in J-K's Bandipora, two militants killed

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 26-09-2021 12:17 IST | Created: 26-09-2021 12:11 IST
Encounter in J-K's Bandipora, two militants killed
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two unidentified militants were Sunday killed in an encounter with security forces in the Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Watrina area of Bandipora in north Kashmir following inputs about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired upon the forces, who retaliated. "In the ensuing encounter, two unidentified terrorists were killed," the official said.

He said incriminating material, including arms and ammunition, was recovered from the site of the encounter.

The search operation is on in the area, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Passwords: Your First and Often Weakest Defence

Passwords: Your First and Often Weakest Defence

 India
2
SpaceX Cargo Dragon ship set to leave space station: Watch live on NASA TV

SpaceX Cargo Dragon ship set to leave space station: Watch live on NASA TV

 United States
3
Study shows diet may contribute to cognitive resilience in elderly

Study shows diet may contribute to cognitive resilience in elderly

 United States
4
RPower appoints Subrajit Bhowmick as CFO

RPower appoints Subrajit Bhowmick as CFO

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021