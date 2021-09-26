Encounter in J-K's Bandipora, two militants killed

Two unidentified militants were Sunday killed in an encounter with security forces in the Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Watrina area of Bandipora in north Kashmir following inputs about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired upon the forces, who retaliated. "In the ensuing encounter, two unidentified terrorists were killed," the official said.

He said incriminating material, including arms and ammunition, was recovered from the site of the encounter.

The search operation is on in the area, he added.

