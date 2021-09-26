Left Menu

Israeli forces kill 4 Palestinians in West Bank raids - Palestinian health ministry

Israeli forces killed at least four Palestinians during raids in the occupied West Bank on Sunday, the Palestinian Health Ministry said. There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military. Israeli media reports said they were members of militant groups and were killed in gun battles with Israeli security forces in several locations.

Reuters | Ramallah | Updated: 26-09-2021 12:29 IST
Israeli forces killed at least four Palestinians during raids in the occupied West Bank on Sunday, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military. The Palestinian Health Ministry did not identify the four men. Israeli media reports said they were members of militant groups and were killed in gun battles with Israeli security forces in several locations.

