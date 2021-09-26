Left Menu

Man arrested on suspicion of murder of British teacher

British police said on Sunday they had arrested a man on suspicion of the murder of a female teacher found dead in a London park last week. She never arrived and her body was found in the park the next afternoon. "A 38-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder at around 03:00hrs on Sunday, 26 September, at an address in East Sussex," the police said in a statement.

Reuters | London | Updated: 26-09-2021 13:08 IST | Created: 26-09-2021 12:50 IST
Man arrested on suspicion of murder of British teacher
Representative Image Image Credit: newspunch.com
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British police said on Sunday they had arrested a man on suspicion of the murder of a female teacher found dead in a London park last week. Sabina Nessa, 28, left her home in south London on the evening of Sept. 17 to make the short walk through a local park to a bar where she was due to meet a friend. She never arrived and her body was found in the park the next afternoon.

"A 38-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder at around 03:00hrs on Sunday, 26 September, at an address in East Sussex," the police said in a statement. Her killing has highlighted again public anger over violence against women, coming six months after huge public outcry when a woman was abducted, raped, and murdered in south London in March by a police officer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Passwords: Your First and Often Weakest Defence

Passwords: Your First and Often Weakest Defence

 India
2
SpaceX Cargo Dragon ship set to leave space station: Watch live on NASA TV

SpaceX Cargo Dragon ship set to leave space station: Watch live on NASA TV

 United States
3
Study shows diet may contribute to cognitive resilience in elderly

Study shows diet may contribute to cognitive resilience in elderly

 United States
4
RPower appoints Subrajit Bhowmick as CFO

RPower appoints Subrajit Bhowmick as CFO

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021