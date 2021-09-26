Scoreboard: India vs Australia, 3rd WODI

India: Shafali Verma b Molineux 56 Smriti Mandhana c Sutherland b Gardner 22 Yastika Bhatia c sub b Campbell 64 Richa Ghosh c Gardner b Sutherland 0 Mithali Raj b Sutherland 16 Pooja Vastrakar b Sutherland 3 Deepti Sharma c Carey b McGrath 31 Sneh Rana c sub b Carey 30 Jhulan Goswami not out 8 Meghna Singh not out 2 Extras: (LB-2 NB-1 W-31) 34 Total: (For 8 wickets in 49.3 overs) 266 Fall of wickets: 1/59 2/160 3/161 4/180 5/192 6/208 7/241 8/259 Bowling: Ellyse Perry 5-0-34-0, Tahlia McGrath 6-0-46-1, Sophie Molineux 9.3-1-41-1, Ashleigh Gardner 6-0-30-1, Stella Campbell 9-1-41-1, Nicola Carey 7-0-42-1, Annabel Sutherland 7-0-30-3.

