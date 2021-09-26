Left Menu

Scoreboard: India vs Australia, 3rd WODI

PTI | Mackay | Updated: 26-09-2021 13:51 IST | Created: 26-09-2021 13:47 IST
Scoreboard: India vs Australia, 3rd WODI
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

India: Shafali Verma b Molineux 56 Smriti Mandhana c Sutherland b Gardner 22 Yastika Bhatia c sub b Campbell 64 Richa Ghosh c Gardner b Sutherland 0 Mithali Raj b Sutherland 16 Pooja Vastrakar b Sutherland 3 Deepti Sharma c Carey b McGrath 31 Sneh Rana c sub b Carey 30 Jhulan Goswami not out 8 Meghna Singh not out 2 Extras: (LB-2 NB-1 W-31) 34 Total: (For 8 wickets in 49.3 overs) 266 Fall of wickets: 1/59 2/160 3/161 4/180 5/192 6/208 7/241 8/259 Bowling: Ellyse Perry 5-0-34-0, Tahlia McGrath 6-0-46-1, Sophie Molineux 9.3-1-41-1, Ashleigh Gardner 6-0-30-1, Stella Campbell 9-1-41-1, Nicola Carey 7-0-42-1, Annabel Sutherland 7-0-30-3.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Passwords: Your First and Often Weakest Defence

Passwords: Your First and Often Weakest Defence

 India
2
SpaceX Cargo Dragon ship set to leave space station: Watch live on NASA TV

SpaceX Cargo Dragon ship set to leave space station: Watch live on NASA TV

 United States
3
Study shows diet may contribute to cognitive resilience in elderly

Study shows diet may contribute to cognitive resilience in elderly

 United States
4
RPower appoints Subrajit Bhowmick as CFO

RPower appoints Subrajit Bhowmick as CFO

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021