Left Menu

MP liquor store staffers booked for selling more than stipulated stock, abusing buyer

The complainant has accused the two staffers of abusing him when he demanded a purchase receipt after buying country liquor. The accused, however, issued a receipt later.

PTI | Jabalpur | Updated: 26-09-2021 14:13 IST | Created: 26-09-2021 14:08 IST
MP liquor store staffers booked for selling more than stipulated stock, abusing buyer
Representative image
  • Country:
  • India

Two employees of a liquor shop in Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh were booked for allegedly selling stock beyond permissible limits and abusing a buyer who asked for a receipt, police said on Sunday.

An official said this may be the first case of its kind in the state after the government made it mandatory from September 1 for such outlets to issue a cash memo to buyers.

''The FIR was registered on Saturday. The complainant has accused the two staffers of abusing him when he demanded a purchase receipt after buying country liquor. The accused, however, issued a receipt later. The complainant bought 2.880 litres of alcohol against the limit of 1.5 litres per person,'' said Kotwali police station in charge Anil Gupta.

They have been booked under IPC and MP Excise Act, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Passwords: Your First and Often Weakest Defence

Passwords: Your First and Often Weakest Defence

 India
2
SpaceX Cargo Dragon ship set to leave space station: Watch live on NASA TV

SpaceX Cargo Dragon ship set to leave space station: Watch live on NASA TV

 United States
3
Study shows diet may contribute to cognitive resilience in elderly

Study shows diet may contribute to cognitive resilience in elderly

 United States
4
RPower appoints Subrajit Bhowmick as CFO

RPower appoints Subrajit Bhowmick as CFO

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021