Left Menu

Sudan says it repelled attempted incursion by Ethiopian forces

Sudan's military said on Sunday it had repelled an attempted incursion by Ethiopian forces in the border area between the two countries. He said it showed how the military was protecting the country in the wake of a coup attempt in Khartoum last week.

Reuters | Khartoum | Updated: 26-09-2021 15:22 IST | Created: 26-09-2021 15:19 IST
Sudan says it repelled attempted incursion by Ethiopian forces
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • Sudan

Sudan's military said on Sunday it had repelled an attempted incursion by Ethiopian forces in the border area between the two countries. The Ethiopian forces had been forced to retreat from the Umm Barakit area, a military statement said, without giving further details.

The head of Sudan's military, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, told reporters the incident took place on Saturday. He said it showed how the military was protecting the country in the wake of a coup attempt in Khartoum last week. Colonel Getnet Adane, Ethiopia's military spokesperson, did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Tensions along the border between Sudan and Ethiopia have escalated since the outbreak of a conflict in Ethiopia's northern Tigray region last year that sent tens of thousands of refugees into eastern Sudan. The tensions have focussed on an area of fertile farmland known as al-Fashqa, where the border is disputed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Passwords: Your First and Often Weakest Defence

Passwords: Your First and Often Weakest Defence

 India
2
SpaceX Cargo Dragon ship set to leave space station: Watch live on NASA TV

SpaceX Cargo Dragon ship set to leave space station: Watch live on NASA TV

 United States
3
Study shows diet may contribute to cognitive resilience in elderly

Study shows diet may contribute to cognitive resilience in elderly

 United States
4
RPower appoints Subrajit Bhowmick as CFO

RPower appoints Subrajit Bhowmick as CFO

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021